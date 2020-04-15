NTR30 Title Announcement coming soon?

Young Tiger NTR is busy with RRR which will release next year. The exact release date of RRR is unclear as of now due to the coronavirus outbreak. NTR already made it clear that he would work with Trivikram Srinivas in his next film. As per the latest news, the title of the film will be unveiled on May 20th that marks the birthday of NTR. The makers are in plans to release the poster with the title of the film.

Trivikram is currently busy with the script work and more details about the project will be announced soon. Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts will bankroll this prestigious project. The regular shoot of the film starts once NTR completes shooting for RRR.