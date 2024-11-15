x
Rana Daggubati Show: A Bunch of Actors as Guests

Published on November 15, 2024 by swathy

Rana Daggubati Show: A Bunch of Actors as Guests

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has signed a celebrity talk show for Amazon Prime. The glimpses from the episodes of the first season of ‘The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime’ are released and Rana Daggubati interacted with the media. The talk show will start on November 23rd. A bunch of celebrities have been present and they interacted with Rana Daggubati on the show. The video also unveils that it would be a fun conversation of Rana with the celebrities and

SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Teja Sajja, Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Miheeka and Rishab Shetty are the celebrities on the show of Rana Daggubati. Rana promises unlimited fun with The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime.

