Buzz: Dhruv Vikram to lock horns with Mokshagnya

Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for the debut of Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja and the debut film has been confirmed. Prasanth Varma is on board to direct this prestigious film and it will be launched in a grand manner next month. The pre-production work is going on and the shooting formalities will start early next year. The team of Prasanth Varma has been on a hunt for the right antagonist for the film. Prasanth Varma is holding talks with Dhruv Vikram to play the role of the lead villain in this yet to be titled film.

Dhruv Vikram has given his formal nod recently. Dhruv is quite selective and he is not a signing spree. His father Vikram will take the final call about his projects. Prasanth Varma will soon meet Vikram as per the update. Rasha Tandon, the daughter of veteran actress Raveena Tandon is finalized as the leading lady and a photoshoot was conducted on Rasha recently. Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a guest role during the climax of the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers of this film. The film is said to be a commercial entertainer with a mythological touch.