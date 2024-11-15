What’s making KTR bold and brash?

Opposition leader, BRS scion KT Rama Rao is launching a no-holds-barred attack on Congress Government. While criticizing Government, he has been especially targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. While it is natural for an Opposition leader to come down heavily on Government, the manner, tone and timing of KTR’s attack on CM Revanth Reddy, is leading to the question, “What is making KTR so bold, as there is still four years longtime for the ruling party?”

KTR met those who have been arrested in Lagacharla incident on Friday using ‘Mulakath’ opportunity at Sangareddy Central Jail. Speaking after Mulakath, he once again targeted CM Revanth Reddy.

“Revanth Reddy should know that he will be CM for just five years. If his party’s High Command is not happy with him, he can lose his job even before. He is not a king or dictator. Many have come and gone. He is terrorizing farmers in Lagacharla and surrounding villages to usurp their lands and give them to his son-in-law’s pharma company,” said KT Rama Rao, warning CM Revanth Reddy.

He further warned, CM Revanth and Congress party will face the consequences, if BRS comes back to power.

Even in the earlier issues, KTR warned police and officials, saying that they should be cautious while following CM Revanth Sarkar’s orders, as it is BRS which will come back.

Earlier KTR even made acerbic comments against CM Revanth using foul language. While no one supports KTR’s unparliamentary language, one also cannot ignore his strong presence as an Opposition leader.

The point here is, as KTR said, no CM or Government is permanent and ‘who will come to power in 2028 is a distant unknown.’ But normally Opposition leaders come with this kind of confidence and words while elections are nearing. But KTR brashingly taking on Congress Government is, making him appear as a bold leader in the face of threat.

What is making a ‘smart and savvy leader’ like KTR transform into a ‘bold and brash leader’?

One important aspect is the glaring shortcomings of Congress Government. Even after 11 months of rule, CM Revanth Reddy Sarkar is yet to get a complete hold of Telangana’s political and governance landscape. This is leading to disappointment among public, eventually making Opposition bold.

With KTR being a smart guy who can sense the trends, grabbing the opportunity to present himself as a ferocious leader taking on Congress Government. This will not just make him closer to masses, but also fortify his position as the main face of BRS, which will help in case of any leadership tussle within BRS.

