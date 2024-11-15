x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4

Published on November 15, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
image
Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4
image
What’s making KTR bold and brash?

Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4

The much-awaited, iconic episode of Unstoppable with NBK season 4 featuring Pushpa star Allu Arjun, was streamed on the aha OTT platform with a midnight drop at 12 AM today. In the first part of this special two-part episode, Allu Arjun was seen engaging in a candid conversation with show host Nandamuri Balakrishna, offering fans a rare and intimate look into his life, career, and personal experiences.

Throughout the episode, Allu Arjun opens up about several facets of his journey, from his early days in the industry to his transformation into one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. He shares personal stories about his childhood, including the mischievous pranks he pulled as a youngster, and reflects on how his life and priorities changed after marrying Sneha Reddy. Allu Arjun also talks about his growing discipline and the way his marriage influenced his approach to life and work.

A particularly poignant moment in the episode is Allu Arjun’s discussion of his long-standing desire to win a National Award. He candidly revealed how, for years, it hurt him that no Telugu actor had ever won the prestigious honor, which also motivated him to pursue this recognition. His persistence paid off in 2023 when Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise.

In addition to his personal reflections, Allu Arjun also spoke about his admiration for several Bollywood and Tollywood stars, including actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, Rebel Star Prabhas, Superstar Mahesh Babu, Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor, and the legendary Rajinikanth in the episode.

Allu Arjun shared that he has always been open about his past relationships with his wife, Sneha. He also joked that he never had the chance to “steal money” from his father’s wallet.

The actor also named some of his favorite people in the industry. “Among the current generation, I really admire Vijay Deverakonda, Naveen Polishetty, Sidhhu Jonnalagadda, Vishwak Sen, and Adivi Sesh. My current favorite actress is Rashmika, and my favorite director is Sukumar.”

Speaking about his recent 40th birthday celebrations, Allu Arjun revealed he spent the day with around 60 close friends in Bell Grade. He made a revelation about whom he bought liquor in Goa. “I went to a wine shop in Goa to buy alcohol for my close friend Sandeep Ramineni. That video went viral.”

The episode also includes a heartwarming surprise when Allu Arjun’s mother, Nirmala Allu, makes a special appearance

The Unstoppable with NBK episode featuring Allu Arjun is an exciting and entertaining look into the life of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars. Filled with personal stories and surprises, it’s a must-watch for fans and anyone eager to learn more about the man behind the iconic roles. Don’t miss it, streaming exclusively on aha. The episode already received a thumping response.

Next Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign Previous What’s making KTR bold and brash?
else

TRENDING

image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4

Latest

image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
image
Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4
image
What’s making KTR bold and brash?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
image
What’s making KTR bold and brash?
image
Nara Lokesh’s Emotional Speech

Related Articles

Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot