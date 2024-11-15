Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4

The much-awaited, iconic episode of Unstoppable with NBK season 4 featuring Pushpa star Allu Arjun, was streamed on the aha OTT platform with a midnight drop at 12 AM today. In the first part of this special two-part episode, Allu Arjun was seen engaging in a candid conversation with show host Nandamuri Balakrishna, offering fans a rare and intimate look into his life, career, and personal experiences.

Throughout the episode, Allu Arjun opens up about several facets of his journey, from his early days in the industry to his transformation into one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. He shares personal stories about his childhood, including the mischievous pranks he pulled as a youngster, and reflects on how his life and priorities changed after marrying Sneha Reddy. Allu Arjun also talks about his growing discipline and the way his marriage influenced his approach to life and work.

A particularly poignant moment in the episode is Allu Arjun’s discussion of his long-standing desire to win a National Award. He candidly revealed how, for years, it hurt him that no Telugu actor had ever won the prestigious honor, which also motivated him to pursue this recognition. His persistence paid off in 2023 when Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise.

In addition to his personal reflections, Allu Arjun also spoke about his admiration for several Bollywood and Tollywood stars, including actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, Rebel Star Prabhas, Superstar Mahesh Babu, Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor, and the legendary Rajinikanth in the episode.

Allu Arjun shared that he has always been open about his past relationships with his wife, Sneha. He also joked that he never had the chance to “steal money” from his father’s wallet.

The actor also named some of his favorite people in the industry. “Among the current generation, I really admire Vijay Deverakonda, Naveen Polishetty, Sidhhu Jonnalagadda, Vishwak Sen, and Adivi Sesh. My current favorite actress is Rashmika, and my favorite director is Sukumar.”

Speaking about his recent 40th birthday celebrations, Allu Arjun revealed he spent the day with around 60 close friends in Bell Grade. He made a revelation about whom he bought liquor in Goa. “I went to a wine shop in Goa to buy alcohol for my close friend Sandeep Ramineni. That video went viral.”

The episode also includes a heartwarming surprise when Allu Arjun’s mother, Nirmala Allu, makes a special appearance

The Unstoppable with NBK episode featuring Allu Arjun is an exciting and entertaining look into the life of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars. Filled with personal stories and surprises, it’s a must-watch for fans and anyone eager to learn more about the man behind the iconic roles. Don’t miss it, streaming exclusively on aha. The episode already received a thumping response.