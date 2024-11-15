x
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign

Published on November 15, 2024 by swathy

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a strategic Delhi visit, followed by a crucial campaign tour to Maharashtra alongside Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. The visit comes amid preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled for November 20, 2024.

During his Delhi stay, Chandrababu Naidu is expected to meet several Union Ministers, including the Finance Minister, to discuss state-related issues. He will also participate in the prestigious Hindustan Times Leadership Summit before heading to Maharashtra for a two-day campaign schedule supporting the NDA alliance.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections have set the stage for an intense political battle between two major coalitions. The Mahayuti Alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), will face off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

The election will determine the composition of the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which includes 234 general seats, 29 reserved for Scheduled Castes, and 25 for Scheduled Tribes. The state has registered over 9.70 crore voters, including 5.00 crore male voters, 4.69 crore female voters, and 6,101 third-gender voters. Notably, the electoral roll features 47,392 centenarian voters and over 22 lakh young voters aged 18-19 years.

-Sanyogita

