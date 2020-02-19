Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakashyapa pushed again

Rana Daggubati has been working on a mythological drama titled Hiranyakashyapa from the past one and a half years. Gunasekhar is the director and the pre-production work reached final stages. The film was planned to start rolling this summer but the latest news says that the shoot is pushed again. Gunasekhar and Suresh Babu are working hard on the film and everything is planned perfectly before heading for the shoot.

Top VFX companies based in USA are working on the graphics work for Hiranyakashyapa. As per the update, the regular shoot will commence from October in Vizag. Several sets are erected in Ramanaidu Studios, Vizag for the film’s shoot. Rana also needs to bulk himself for the role and Hiranyakashyapa is planned on a budget of Rs 150 crores. The film will hit the screens sometime next year.