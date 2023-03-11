Rana Naidu: Venky getting Criticized

Victory Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati worked together for Rana Naidu, a web series that is now streaming on Netflix. Venkatesh who has an exceptional family audience base is now being criticized for the content of Rana Naidu. The web series is loaded with too many cuss words and objectionable scenes that will not cater to the family crowds. The sexual content in Rana Naidu too is high. Venkatesh and Rana deliver decent which makes the show passable. Some of the episodes are too lengthy to watch.

The sub-plots are not appealing in Rana Naidu. The audience are left in shock by the explosive content of Rana Naidu. The background score and the production values will stand out in this intense tale apart from the performances of Venkatesh and Rana. For the first time, Venkatesh is getting criticized for picking up content that has enough cuss words and exploitative content.