Rana to close Virata Parvam deal for Netflix

Rana Daggubati is done with the shoot of Virata Parvam and the film was announced for summer release this year. The digital rights are picked up by Netflix for a decent price. Rana Daggubati has inked several deals with Netflix for future collaborations in association with his production house Suresh Productions. With the theatres yet to reopen and experts warning of the third wave of coronavirus, Rana Daggubati decided to close the deal of Virata Parvam and head for a direct digital release.

He is currently negotiating with Netflix for the final deal which will be closed soon. The film is expected to stream on Netflix next month if the talks are successful. Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi are the lead actors. Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas are the producers. The deals of Narappa and Drishyam 2 featuring Venkatesh are closed recently and they are heading for a direct digital release. Now its the turn for Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam.