Manda Krishna demands judicial enquiry into Kathi Mahesh death

It seems controversy and Kathi Mahesh are inseparable even after his death. Manda Krishna , prominent Dalit leader, demanded judicial enquiry with sitting judge of High Court on Kathi Mahesh death. Details as follows.

It is known news that, Kathi Mahesh met with accident two weeks ago and he passed away in Apollo hospital during the treatment. Even though Kathi Mahesh had severe injuries , his driver did not have any major injuries and is alive and healthy. Reportedly, the reason for this is that, driver was wearing seatbelt while Kathi Mahesh was not. However Dalit leader Manda Krishna ,who also hails from the same community as Kathi Mahesh, expressed doubts over the death of Kathi Mahesh. He opened conspiracy angle in this issue as he told that Kathi Mahesh has several enemies in both the Telugu states because of his comments on various issues. He added that, as per the medical reports couple of days before his death, his condition was stable. Based on these two facts, he is suspecting some conspiracy behind Kathi Mahesh death and demanding Judicial enquiry by sitting High Court judge.

We need to wait and see whether government will respond to his demand.