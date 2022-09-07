Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt faces the anger in Ujjain

Ahead of the release ofBrahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the film’s director Ayan Mukerji flew to Ujjai to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple. A heap of protestors reached the temple and started raising slogans against the stars and Brahmastra. As a result, Ranbir and Alia had to skip the Sandhya Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple. The local cops rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Ayan Mukerji reached the temple and offered prayers while Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt had to stay away due to the heat of the protestors and security reasons.

#BoycottBrahmastra is still trending across the social media from a month. The advance sales for Brahmastra have been outstanding across the country. The film releases on September 9th in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are the producers. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy played other important roles.