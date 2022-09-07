Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to play a Don

Telugu360 broke out the news that Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will work with Saaho fame Sujeeth. Though the production house denied the news for now, the pre-production work is happening at a faster pace. The film is said to be a stylish action thriller and Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a stylish don in this untitled project. Sujeeth impressed Pawan Kalyan in his first meeting and the final script is locked recently. The project will be announced this month and it will be produced jointly by DVV Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Trivikram played a key role in setting up this project though he had no involvement in the script. Sujeeth is finalizing the actors and technicians for now. The shoot is expected to commence next month. Pawan Kalyan will also have to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon. He also gave his nod for Vinodaya Sitham remake which is delayed for now.