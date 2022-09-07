Ravi Teja and Sudheer Varma film Locked

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is shooting for Ravanasura in the direction of Sudheer Varma. The film’s shoot reached the final stages and is aimed for release soon. Impressed with the working style of Sudheer Varma, Ravi Teja has given one more opportunity for the director. The duo will collaborate once again next year once Ravi Teja is done with his current projects. The script of the film is locked recently and an announcement is expected to be made this year.

Sudhakar Cherukuri will produce this project which is said to be a stylish action entertainer. Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Dhamaka which is produced by the same production house. Ravi Teja is also shooting for Tiger Nageswara Rao and the shoot will complete this year. Ravi Teja gave his nod for Sudheer Varma, Karthik Ghattamaneni and Sriwass. All these three projects will commence shoot next year.