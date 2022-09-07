Sharwanand’s fat paycheque for his Next

After delivering a series of flops, young and talented Sharwanand took a small break. He got a lean and stylish look and the actor lost several kilos. His next film is launched recently and the shoot commences very soon. Krishna Chaitanya is the director and Rashi Khanna is the leading lady. Sharwanand has been charging Rs 6 crores per film. The actor for the first time is taking Rs 10 crores home for Krishna Chaitanya’s film. Even after delivering a series of flops, Sharwanand is in demand. His non-theatrical market is rock steady because of which he has a series of films.

People Media Factory agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for the actor. This untitled film is a political drama set in Godavari backdrop. The list of the actors and technicians will be announced soon. Sharwanand is also in talks with UV Creations for a film that will be announced very soon.