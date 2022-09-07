Mokshagna to debut with a Love Story

There are lot of rumors from the past few years about the debut of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna. The names of directors like Boyapati Srinu, Krish and others were speculated but none of them got materialized. Now the rumors are back about his debut. As per the update we hear, Mokshagna will make his acting debut in the direction of Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan.

It is heard that the film is a love story and the shoot commences next year. Mokshagna recently celebrated his birthday along with his family in Turkey where Balakrishna is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s film. There are reports that Mokshagna picked up a love story and the pre-production work of the project is happening currently. Rahul is in Turkey and he participated in the birthday celebrations of Mokshagna. If all goes well, Mythri Movie Makers will produce the debut film of Mokshagna.