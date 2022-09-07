Brahmastra (Hindi) All India Advance booking Update

Brahmastra (Hindi) is having a good advance All over India as the gross from the advance sales just for the opening day has neared 12 Cr. 3D version is dominating with 82% contribution (including IMAX 3D) though shows are 59% overall. People are showing interest more in the 3D version which is very much evident. The film is showing a very good increase in the advance sales hourly. The film is getting sales mostly in the top tier cities and mass centers aren’t that good. Even the Telugu version of the film is getting decent advance in cities.

Gross Data at 4 PM IST (Wed):

3D – 9.05 Cr – 5614 shows

2D – 1.65 Cr – 4085 shows

IMAX 3D – 1.20 Cr – 101 shows

Total gross – 11.90 Cr

Shows – 9800

Tickets sold – 3,91,000

Occupancy – 21%