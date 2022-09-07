Jagan’s inefficiency delaying Polavaram project works, says TDP

Former MLA and senior TDP leader, Dhulipala Narendra on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the inordinate delay in completing the Polavaram project works and held the inefficient administration of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, responsible for not completing the project.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Dhulipala Narendra said that the inappropriate decisions of Jagan Mohan Reddy only added to the abnormal delay in the process of completion of the Polavaram works. “Polavaram is the lifeline of the State and the Centre has accorded national project status to it at the time of the State bifurcation,” he pointed out.

The baseless allegations made by Jagan when he was in Opposition have become a bane for the project, he felt. People’s welfare and the development of the State are on the top priority for any responsible administration. But in the case of Jagan Mohan Reddy it is totally different and Polavaram has become a victim of his self-centred political gains, Dhulipala remarked.

During Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, top priority has been accorded to Polavaram and he took every decision to see to it that the project works moved on a faster pace, he maintained. Following this, at least 71 per cent of the works were completed during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule and over Rs 7,000 cr have been spent on these works.

But after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power he completely neglected the project and not even one per cent of the works were completed in the past three years, the former MLA said. Though the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has asked the Government not to change the contractor, Jagan for his personal gains transferred the contact to his close relation, he stated.

Jagan is making rounds to New Delhi only to get away from his and his close relations cases, Dhulipala Narendra said, adding that he almost surrendered before the Centre. The IIT, Chennai committee, appointed by the PPA under the directions of NITI Aayog has made it clear that the incorrect decisions and the State Government’s faulty policies are responsible for the delay in the project works, he noted. When Jagan Mohan Reddy was in Opposition he made several baseless charges against Chandrababu Naidu, he maintained.

The TDP leader said that the neighbouring States, which never dared to question the State administration, are raising the Polavaram issue now taking advantage of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s inefficiency. The YSRCP leaders looted the State hundreds of crores of rupees taking advantage of the land acquisition for Polavaram project, he said.

When someone points out the failures of the State Government, illegal cases are being foisted against such persons, he said and stated that the impatience of the State Government is because the people are openly discussing the inefficiency of the Chief Minister. Can the State Government complete the remaining works even before the completion of its present term? Dhulipala Narendra asked.