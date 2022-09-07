Buzz: Megastar’s God Father out of Dasara Race?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of God Father. The film is the remake of Lucifer and is directed by Mohan Raja. The makers announced that the film will release on October 5th and it would head for a direct clash with Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. There are strong speculations across the Tollywood circles that God Father is delayed and it would not release as per the plan. There are reports that the film is now pushed to December and the new release date would be announced soon.

The post-production work is pending and it may not be completed on time. Thaman too has to spend time on the re-recording and it is pending. For now, there is no complete clarity about why God Father release is pushed. We are waiting for an official confirmation from the makers. Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satyadev will be seen in the lead roles and God Father is produced by Mega Supergood Films.