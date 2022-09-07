SC asks Raghuram’s son to include AP Govt in torture case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Kanumuru Bharat to include Andhra Pradesh state government in the alleged torture of his son and the Narasapur MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The court took up hearing of the petition seeking CBI probe into the alleged torture of the MP by the CID police.

The MP’s son alleged that the AP CID sleuths have tortured his father during their custody at Mangalagiri. Bharat’s counsel told the court that the CID cops have tortured his father without even considering that he is a Member of Parliament.

He also alleged that the State government had influenced the government general hospital doctors who gave a false medical report on the injuries to Raghurama Krishnam Raju. It was only the military hospital at Secunderabad which had confirmed the injuries to the MP.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been avoiding visit to the State because of this case and requested the court to direct the CBI to probe into the torture.

The court asked Bharat’s counsel to include the state government as respondent so that the government would give its report on the charges. Though the counsel said that there was no need to ask the state government for its response, the court insisted on having the state government’s response before proceeding further.

The court felt that the response of the state government was required to ask for the CBI investigation. The court further posted the case for two weeks for next hearing.