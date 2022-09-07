Srinu Vaitla’s one last attempt

Srinu Vaitla is one director who raced to the top, delivered a series of hits and reached rockbottom after directing a series of duds. No young actor of Telugu cinema is interested to work with Srinu Vaitla currently. The talented director approached several young actors and the projects never materialized. The latest update is that Srinu Vaitla met Gopichand recently and narrated a plot. Gopichand responded on a positive note and Srinu Vaitla is currently working on the script along with the team of writers.

Gopichand is expected to take the final call very soon. Srinu Vaitla should have to bounce back at any cost with this film. Else he would have no options in the future. The talented director is also heading for a divorce and Srinu Vaitla, Roopa Vaitla filed for divorce recently.