Don’t spare opposition, Jagan tells his ministers

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked his cabinet colleagues not to spare the opposition campaign against the government and the ruling party. He told them that some of the ministers were taking it easy and asserted that it would not be easy for the party to win the next elections unless the ministers break their silence.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure over some of the ministers and wondered how they were planning to win the next elections. “The Ministers are the face of the government and the party. Unless you speak, it would be difficult for the party and the government to counter the opposition campaign,” the chief minister told the ministers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his displeasure over the inactive ministers in his cabinet. He also expressed his displeasure over some ministers whose acts are criticised by the opposition. He wanted the ministers to keep an eye on the opposition campaign and told them not to give any chance to the opposition to criticise them.

The chief minister told them that they were taken into the cabinet to lead the party to victory in the next elections. “I am giving several opportunities to the MLAs. Some of them are made ministers, while some more are given important positions. If they fail, the party will fail,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told the ministers.

The chief minister also referred to the media campaign against the party and the government and wanted every minister to counter it. He wanted the ministers to visit villages and interact with the people on the government programmes.

It is to be seen how the chief minister would whip his minister to win the voters for the party in the next 18 months.