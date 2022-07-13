Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is coming on Sep 2nd

Vaishnav Tej, the energetic new hero of Mega compound, is getting ready with his upcoming movie, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. Uppena, his debut film, was a box office success, and Konda Polem, his follow-up film, also achieved decent success. Thus, there are high hopes for his third film as well. Both of them will be seen as doctors in this love story, which stars Ketika Sharma as the lead actress.

The captivating teaser that the filmmakers recently released as well as the popular songs rendered by Devi Sri Prasad left the audience in awe. Previously, the filmmakers had planned to release the film on July 1st, 2022. Unforeseen things forced the film’s release date to change.

With a colourful poster, the producers today officially announced that this romantic comedy will theatrical release on September 2. The lead couple’s romance is visible in the poster, and the actors are all smiling and taking selfie while celebrating.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie is being directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad is tuning the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame is all set to crank the camera for this movie. Naveen Chandra is also essaying a prominent role.