The Honourable Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister for Energy in Andhra Pradesh, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to public service by resolving a farmer’s longstanding issue within a mere three hours.

A farmer by the name of Abbayya, hailing from Nagasani Village in Khajipet Mandal, Kadapa District, had been compelled to employ the rather dangerous method of supporting power cables with wooden sticks whilst tending to his agricultural pursuits.

Despite numerous plea to government officials and political representatives, the matter had remained unresolved. Recently, a video depicting Abbayya’s dangerous farming technique gained significant traction on social media platforms, ultimately coming to the attention of Minister Ravi Kumar. The minister promptly instructed the relevant authorities to address the situation post-haste. Within the remarkably brief span of three hours, officials had erected a suitable pillar and secured the electrical cables appropriately.

In light of the perceived negligence of the incumbent YSRCP administration, this swift and effective action by a member of the TDP cabinet has garnered considerable public acclaim. Indeed, the ministers serving under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu are showing their skills by quickly and effectively addressing people’s needs.

-Sanyogita