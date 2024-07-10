x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Rapid Response Revolution: Minister Ravi Kumar’s Swift Solution Stuns Citizens

Published on July 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Rapid Response Revolution: Minister Ravi Kumar’s Swift Solution Stuns Citizens

Spread the love

The Honourable Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister for Energy in Andhra Pradesh, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to public service by resolving a farmer’s longstanding issue within a mere three hours.

A farmer by the name of Abbayya, hailing from Nagasani Village in Khajipet Mandal, Kadapa District, had been compelled to employ the rather dangerous method of supporting power cables with wooden sticks whilst tending to his agricultural pursuits.

Despite numerous plea to government officials and political representatives, the matter had remained unresolved. Recently, a video depicting Abbayya’s dangerous farming technique gained significant traction on social media platforms, ultimately coming to the attention of Minister Ravi Kumar. The minister promptly instructed the relevant authorities to address the situation post-haste. Within the remarkably brief span of three hours, officials had erected a suitable pillar and secured the electrical cables appropriately.

In light of the perceived negligence of the incumbent YSRCP administration, this swift and effective action by a member of the TDP cabinet has garnered considerable public acclaim. Indeed, the ministers serving under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu are showing their skills by quickly and effectively addressing people’s needs.

-Sanyogita

Next “The Birthday Conspiracy: A Comedy-Drama Unveiled – Trailer Now Live!” Previous Union Minister’s upcoming Visit to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant draws Anticipation
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership

Latest

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears

Related Articles

Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics