“The Birthday Conspiracy” delivers a captivating blend of comedy and drama. Directed by the talented duo Whisky and I.Bharath and produced by Bomma Barusu Productions, this film centers on five friends who, despite their vow to avoid alcohol, succumb to temptation to celebrate a birthday. What starts as a festive gathering takes a tragic turn when the birthday boy suffers a fatal accident after falling onto a glass table.

As the friends grapple with guilt and confusion, the plot thickens with unexpected twists. The deceased’s brother takes on the role of their legal advocate, uncovering evidence that points to a potential murder rather than a mere accident. This revelation sends shockwaves through the group, turning their celebration into a compelling mystery.

Shot with Sync Sound for authenticity, “The Birthday Conspiracy” showcases high production standards and a unique color grading technique by a renowned Hollywood specialist. Starring Ravi Krishna, Sameer Malla, and Rajeev Kanakala, the film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and the search for truth in a riveting narrative.

Against the backdrop of NRIs returning to Hyderabad, the film examines cultural adaptation and interpersonal dynamics with depth and nuance. With its release scheduled for July 19th, audiences eagerly await a cinematic experience filled with humor, suspense, and emotional resonance. Prepare to unravel “The Birthday Conspiracy” and its intriguing secrets.