x
Switch to: తెలుగు
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

“The Birthday Conspiracy: A Comedy-Drama Unveiled – Trailer Now Live!”

Published on July 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

“The Birthday Conspiracy: A Comedy-Drama Unveiled – Trailer Now Live!”

Spread the love

“The Birthday Conspiracy” delivers a captivating blend of comedy and drama. Directed by the talented duo Whisky and I.Bharath and produced by Bomma Barusu Productions, this film centers on five friends who, despite their vow to avoid alcohol, succumb to temptation to celebrate a birthday. What starts as a festive gathering takes a tragic turn when the birthday boy suffers a fatal accident after falling onto a glass table.

As the friends grapple with guilt and confusion, the plot thickens with unexpected twists. The deceased’s brother takes on the role of their legal advocate, uncovering evidence that points to a potential murder rather than a mere accident. This revelation sends shockwaves through the group, turning their celebration into a compelling mystery.

Shot with Sync Sound for authenticity, “The Birthday Conspiracy” showcases high production standards and a unique color grading technique by a renowned Hollywood specialist. Starring Ravi Krishna, Sameer Malla, and Rajeev Kanakala, the film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and the search for truth in a riveting narrative.

Against the backdrop of NRIs returning to Hyderabad, the film examines cultural adaptation and interpersonal dynamics with depth and nuance. With its release scheduled for July 19th, audiences eagerly await a cinematic experience filled with humor, suspense, and emotional resonance. Prepare to unravel “The Birthday Conspiracy” and its intriguing secrets.

Next Case filed against Raj Tarun Previous Rapid Response Revolution: Minister Ravi Kumar’s Swift Solution Stuns Citizens
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership

Latest

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears

Related Articles

JayamRavi Life Imitates Art Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous Amala Paul With Her Little One Supritha Cute Clicks Tulsi Benefits Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits