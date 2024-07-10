Case filed against Raj Tarun

Spread the love

Controversial Tollywood actor Raj Tarun landed into a new trouble after his girlfriend Lavanya approached the Narsingi police about cheating her and getting married. Raj Tarun responded on a strong note and after the primary investigation, the Narsingi cops have registered a case against Raj Tarun. Lavanya is said to have produced several photographs as proof and she also submitted medical reports related to her abortion. This seems to have left Raj Tarun in trouble. As per the claim, Lavanya said that they have been in a relationship for a long time and they got married.

Lavanya also claims that Raj Tarun is now dating actress Malvi Malhotra and she also submitted several proofs related to their relationship. Today morning, Malvi Malhotra too approached the Narsingi cops and complained against Lavanya. The cops finally registered a case against Raj Tarun and more details awaited.