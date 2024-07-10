Jacqueline Fernandez gets ED Summons again

Spread the love

Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been busy with several Hindi films for years. The actress landed into a controversy for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez attended before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate in the past. Jacqueline Fernandez received fresh summons from the ED officials in the money laundering case. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been facing allegations of cheating high profile people and he looted crores. ED says that Sukesh has purchased expensive gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez.

The investigation said that Jacqueline Fernandez is aware of Sukesh’s criminal background. The ED officials argued that Jacqueline Fernandez is aware of Sukesh’s marriage but she had involvement in several financial transactions with the conman. The actress will appear before the officials of ED very soon. Nora Fatehi is the other Bollywood actress who faced allegations in this case.