Home > Politics

Lokesh orders probe into ganja sale in Pulivendula IIIT

Published on July 10, 2024 by

Lokesh orders probe into ganja sale in Pulivendula IIIT

Minister for Human Resources and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday ordered enquiry into the sale and consumption of ganja in the IIIT at Pulivendula in the YSR district. Parents of the IIIT students met the minister in Undavalli on the day and requested the Minister to stop the sale and consumption of ganja in the IIIT.

They alleged that ganja is easily available in the Pulivendula IIIT and the students were becoming slaves for the ganja. They wanted the minister to intervene and ensure that ganja is not available for the students on the campus. They also requested the minister to visit the IIIT and set the house in order.

Responding to the complaint, Lokesh promised them to ensure that ganja is not available in any educational institution in the state. He said he would save the students from the menace. He also promised them that he would take stern action against those who sell the ganja and other prohibited items to the students.

He also promised to take the political leaders who are behind this sale. He promised to keep the educational institutions clean from ganja and liquor. He said he would visit the institutions one after the other and take steps to cleanse them from dangerous habits.

The parents also alleged that the students are getting failed in the examinations because of the staff. The teaching staff in the IIIT were targeting their children and failing them in the exams with less internal marks, the parents complained. They further said that their children scored 90 per cent marks in the SSC public examination, but have failed in the intermediate.

Lokesh said that he would review the situation and take action against the erring staff members. He said he had not started visiting the educational institutions in the state. He would start his visits and take steps to keep the educational institutions free from corruption and other activities. He promised them quality education in the government institutions.

