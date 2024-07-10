x
Switch to: తెలుగు
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in Legal Trouble

Published on July 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in Legal Trouble

Spread the love

After facing a series of hurdles and getting delayed by years, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is hitting the screens this Friday. Shankar is the director and Lyca Productions, Red Giant Films are the producers. Right before the release, Indian 2 landed into legal troubles. Aasan Rajendran is a martial art instructor from Kerala and he has filed a case against the team for not seeking permission from him to use the techniques of ‘Varma Kalai’. It is a technique and a mix of yoga, massage and martial arts used to damage the body or heal the body.

Aasan Rajendran has approached the Madurai court and the first hearing happened yesterday. The legal team of Indian 2 sought some more time and the next hearing is pushed. As per Aasan Rajendran, the team of Indian (first part) has credited him for training Kamal Haasan in 1996 before the shoot. Rajendran argues that the skill is used in Indian 2 without his permission and he wanted the court to ban the theatrical and OTT release of Indian 2. More details awaited.

Next Thangalaan trailer promises an intense and rustic action thriller Previous Lokesh orders probe into ganja sale in Pulivendula IIIT
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership

Latest

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears

Related Articles

JayamRavi Life Imitates Art Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous Amala Paul With Her Little One Supritha Cute Clicks Tulsi Benefits Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits