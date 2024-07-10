Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in Legal Trouble

Spread the love

After facing a series of hurdles and getting delayed by years, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is hitting the screens this Friday. Shankar is the director and Lyca Productions, Red Giant Films are the producers. Right before the release, Indian 2 landed into legal troubles. Aasan Rajendran is a martial art instructor from Kerala and he has filed a case against the team for not seeking permission from him to use the techniques of ‘Varma Kalai’. It is a technique and a mix of yoga, massage and martial arts used to damage the body or heal the body.

Aasan Rajendran has approached the Madurai court and the first hearing happened yesterday. The legal team of Indian 2 sought some more time and the next hearing is pushed. As per Aasan Rajendran, the team of Indian (first part) has credited him for training Kamal Haasan in 1996 before the shoot. Rajendran argues that the skill is used in Indian 2 without his permission and he wanted the court to ban the theatrical and OTT release of Indian 2. More details awaited.