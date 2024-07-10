x
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Thangalaan trailer promises an intense and rustic action thriller

Thangalaan trailer promises an intense and rustic action thriller

Versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram will be seen next in revolutionary filmmaker Pa Ranjith directorial Thangalaan, an action drama. Following the release of the glimpse and teaser, expectations for the movie have soared. The film’s shoot has been completed and it is currently undergoing post-production.

The film, set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields and based on true events, has finally unveiled its highly anticipated theatrical trailer today, igniting excitement among fans. It prominently features Vikram in a rugged and intense role, engaged in fierce confrontations with foes. The trailer opens with Chiyaan Vikram plunging into battle, showcasing his formidable action prowess.

The arrival of Lord Clement in the village marks a pivotal moment, seeking assistance for a task only they can undertake. As the villagers embark on a quest for gold, they encounter numerous challenges, including the formidable sorceress Aarathi, portrayed by Malavika Mohanan, who obstructs their path to the precious metal.

The narrative revolves around their relentless struggle against these obstacles. The trailer captivates with its realistic visuals and an evocative background score that enriches the viewing experience. Each frame is meticulously crafted, bringing Chiyaan Vikram’s character vividly to life. Alongside Vikram, the film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pashupathi, Harikrishnan, Anbu Durai, and a talented ensemble.

Judging by the trailer, ‘Thangalaan’ promises to deliver a compelling tale of bravery intertwined with authentic and gripping action sequences. The anticipation for the film continues to build as it prepares to hit the screens very soon, promising an immersive cinematic experience of courage and resilience in the historic Kolar Gold Fields.

