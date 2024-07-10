x
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva's Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Pinnelli bail petition hearing on July 18

Published on July 10, 2024 by

Pinnelli bail petition hearing on July 18

The Guntur fourth additional district court would hear the bail petition of Macherla former MLA and YSR Congress leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy on July 18. The court heard the petition on Wednesday and posted the next hearing for July 18.

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy filed the bail petition in Macherla court which rejected the petition. Following this, he approached the fourth additional district court in Guntur. Pinnelli is currently in Nellore district jail.

He was arrested for the attack on TDP activist Namburi Seshagiri Rao and CI Narayanaswamy on the day of polling on May 13 at Palwaigate polling station. He attacked the two and broke the EVM at the polling station. A case was filed against Pinnelli on the attack and arrested him.

Advocates representing Pinnelli argued for the bail. They requested the court to consider the bail petition and grant him bail. The public prosecutor representing the state government, Aswini Kumar, argued against granting bail to the former MLA. He said that cases were filed against the former MLA for the acts on the day of polling.

He requested the court to consider the criminal activities of the former MLA. He further told the court that some more persons are to be arrested in the case. They were named in the case as co accused and the police are trying to arrest them. He opposed the bail petition as the other accused are to be arrested.

He also told the court that the MLA escaped from arrest for some time and surrendered only after the court refused to give him bail. He also told the court that the former MLA is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. They submitted the police custody case to the court.

Fourth additional district court judge Sarat Babu, after hearing the arguments on both sides, posted the case for next hearing on July 18.

