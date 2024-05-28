x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rashmika speaks the finest Telangana Accent

Published on May 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Rashmika speaks the finest Telangana Accent

Rashmika Mandanna has turned out to be a Telugu girl and she has so much love for fans and Telugu films. The actress also shares a great and healthy bonding with actor Vijay Deverakonda as the duo worked on multiple projects. There are a lot of speculations and their fans have been curious about their relationship. They never admitted about their relationship and they said that they are best buddies though several pictures of them surfaced on social media. The actress in the recent times has been seen speaking in perfect Telugu language and in a typical Telangana dialect.

Her accent clearly hints that it is influenced by her friend and co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Generally, actresses learn Telugu and they speak in a neutral accent of Telugu. But the clear Telangana diction of Rashmika hints that she learned from Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika is currently busy with Pushpa 2: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun that is slated for August 15th release.

Next Massive update loading from NBK109 Previous Gangs Of Godavari Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look