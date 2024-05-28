Rashmika speaks the finest Telangana Accent

Rashmika Mandanna has turned out to be a Telugu girl and she has so much love for fans and Telugu films. The actress also shares a great and healthy bonding with actor Vijay Deverakonda as the duo worked on multiple projects. There are a lot of speculations and their fans have been curious about their relationship. They never admitted about their relationship and they said that they are best buddies though several pictures of them surfaced on social media. The actress in the recent times has been seen speaking in perfect Telugu language and in a typical Telangana dialect.

Her accent clearly hints that it is influenced by her friend and co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Generally, actresses learn Telugu and they speak in a neutral accent of Telugu. But the clear Telangana diction of Rashmika hints that she learned from Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika is currently busy with Pushpa 2: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun that is slated for August 15th release.