Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Massive update loading from NBK109

Published on May 28, 2024 by

Massive update loading from NBK109

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a box-office rampage and all his recent films made enough noise at the box-office. The actor has been on a break for politics and he will resume the shoot of his 109th film in June. KS Ravindra (Bobby) is the director and the shoot resumes very soon. The film is a big-budget mass entertainer and is aimed for Dasara release this year. The film’s producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi today announced that a massive teaser from the film will be out on June 10th. This would be a great update for the Nandamuri fans as they have been waiting for an update about the project.

Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary and others will be seen in important roles and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. The team is working to release the film for Dasara 2024. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Thaman is the music composer for this yet to be titled film.

