Ravi Teja and Sriwass Film on Cards

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is on jet speed and is busy with multiple projects. Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ravanasura are in shooting mode. The actor is gearing up for a new bunch of projects after he is done with his current films. Ravi Teja has been holding talks with talented director Sriwass from some time. Sriwass recently narrated the complete draft and Ravi Teja gave his final nod. People Media Factory will produce this prestigious film and the shoot commences during the end of this year.

Sriwass is directing Gopichand’s next film and the shoot is inching completion. The next schedule of this untitled film will take place in Poland. Dimple Hayyati is the leading lady and Kushboo Sundar will be seen in an important role. The film hits the screens this year.