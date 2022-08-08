Rajagopal Reddy resigns from Telangana Assembly

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday resigned from the Telangana Assembly.

The MLA from Munugode submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

This came nearly a week after he announced the decision to resign both from the Congress party and the Assembly.

Rajagopal Reddy told the reporters that the Speaker accepted his resignation.

Reddy, who has already decided to join the BJP, claimed that several leaders of the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were in touch with him.

Before submitting his resignation to the Speaker, Rajagopal Reddy offered tributes at Telangana martyrs’ memorial at Gun Park near the Assembly.

He alleged that the TRS has become a party of Telangana traitors. He said some leaders who became ministers were against statehood to Telangana.

Rajagopal Reddy said he resigned from the Congress and decided to join the BJP to launch a battle to free Telangana from the clutches of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He said this battle would begin with the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat. He exuded confidence that the people of Munugode will deliver a historic verdict to back him in this fight against TRS and KCR.

He claimed that CM KCR denied him appointment when he wanted to meet him to discuss the development of Munugode.

Rajagopal Reddy said KCR and his family were looting Telangana.

He reiterated that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can put an end to the anarchic rule of the TRS.