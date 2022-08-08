Venky signs an Interesting assignment

Victory Venkatesh is on a break and he is yet to announce his next film. The actor is done with his first web series Rana Naidu along with Rana Daggubati for Netflix. Venkatesh will soon resume the shoot of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie that will release soon. As per the update, Venkatesh has signed a film and it is the remake of Oh My Kadavule. The film is titled Ori Devuda in Telugu and the shooting portions reached the final stages. There is a crucial role essayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the original.

The makers have been on a hunt for the right actor for the role. Finally, Venkatesh gave his nod and he allocated 5 days for the shoot. Vijay Sethupathi wrapped it up in three days. Ashwath Marimuthu who directed the original is directing the remake too. Vishwak Sen, and Mithila Palkar played the lead roles in this entertainer and the film releases this year. PVP and Dil Raju are the producers of Ori Devuda.