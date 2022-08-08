It’s a wrap for Nagarjuna’s The Ghost

King Nagarjuna is busy with an action entertainer titled The Ghost. Praveen Sattaru is the director and the shooting formalities of the film are completed. This big-budget entertainer is already announced for October 5th release during the Dasara holiday season. Sonal Chauhan is the leading lady and the film is extensively shot in Hyderabad and Dubai. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment are the producers.

Nagarjuna badly needs a hit as the actor delivered a series of flops. He is super confident on The Ghost. Nag plays an Interpol agent in The Ghost. Nagarjuna is also done with the shoot of Brahmastra and the actor plays an important role. Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy will be seen in the lead roles. The big-budget fantasy film is releasing on September 9th release.