Ravi Teja First look Teaser from Waltair Veerayya: Goosebumps Stuff

Advertisement

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja plays a powerful role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The first look teaser of Ravi Teja is out and it is packed with action. Right from the introduction to the presentation of Ravi Teja, everything looks like goosebumps stuff loading. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is a treat and Ravi Teja’s new accent will thrill his fans. Ravi Teja’s first look teaser is thoroughly impressive. There are talks that Ravi Teja plays the role of Megastar’s brother and as a cop in Waltair Veerayya.

Waltair Veerayya is a mass entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli. The film reached the last stage of shoot and it is announced for January 13th 2023 release. Made on a mega budget, the film has several A-listers playing crucial roles. Shruti Haasan and Catherine are the heroines. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers produced Waltair Veerayya and the film is set in the backdrop of Vizag. Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja will be seen shaking their leg in a mass number that will be out soon. Ravi Teja is currently completing the pending portions of Waltair Veerayya in Hyderabad while Megastar is shooting for a song in France.