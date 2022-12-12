Mikkilineni Sudhakar’s Yuvasudha Arts office launched today in HYD

Distributor Mikkilineni Sudhakar has made a name for himself in the film industry as a successful distributor, having distributed numerous blockbuster films over the course of more than 15 years. And with the much-anticipated project NTR 30, he is taking another step forward in his career.

He began Yuvasudha Arts by announcing this mega biggie starring NTR and Koratala Siva. As part of that, the Hyderabad production house office opened its doors today.

It’s the start of another successful production house. Many more big-budget films starring Tollywood stars will be produced under the Yuvasudha Arts banner.

With their first Pan-India project, the production house’s name will definitely be heard throughout India. Their debut project, NTR 30, is currently in pre-production. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts banners are bankrolling it. The film is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.