Avatar fever grips the Nation

Indian cinema did not have a great December this year. Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 did a decent business in its first week and none of the Telugu films opened well last weekend. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 contributed well in the last two weeks after the new releases ended up disappointing. All eyes are now focused on Avatar: The Way of Water which is heading for the biggest-ever release for any Hollywood film. Multiple premieres are screened across several nations and the critics lauded the film unanimously. The advance sales for the film in India are exceptional.

Most of the shows are packed and the advance bookings for the other screens are expected to open today and tomorrow. Avatar: The Way of Water fever gripped the entire nation and there is a huge demand for tickets even in B and C centres. The film is also dubbed into all the regional languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. The gross of the pre-release sales of crossed Rs 10 crore mark before Sunday. All the multiplexes are in plans to screen Avatar: The Way of Water for the first weekend as there are no major Indian releases. The runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes is the only worrying factor. Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing in 3D and 2D on December 16th. The film is directed and produced by James Cameroon.