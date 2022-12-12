Exclusive: The Budgets of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy

Two veteran Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are all set to test their luck with their respective films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy for Sankranthi. Mythri Movie Makers are producing both these films and they are gearing up for their biggest bet. The makers are in plan to release both these films on their own and they opened a distribution office recently in the Nizam region. As per the update, both these films are planned on massive budgets and the budgets got increased due to various factors.

The final budget of Waltair Veerayya is touching Rs 140 crores including all the remunerations and expenses. The final budget of Veera Simha Reddy is touching Rs 110 crores. Both these films fetched record prices for non-theatrical rights. Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan are shooting for songs in Europe currently and the patchwork on Ravi Teja is happening in Hyderabad. Balakrishna will shoot for the pending song in Hyderabad from December 18th and the entire shoot will be wrapped up. The post-production works of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are happening at a jet speed and both these films are carrying good expectations. Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are gearing up for release on January 12th and 13th respectively.