Ravi Teja satires on Khiladi Team

It is clear that Ravi Teja is not happy with the director and producer of Khiladi. He attended the pre-release event of the film last night and Ravi Teja’s speech is packed with satires. Ravi Teja was not comfortable throughout the event and there are various reasons behind it. He took a direct dig on Khiladi director Ramesh Varma. “I believe mostly in hard work and less on luck. But Ramesh Varma is one director who banked mostly on luck. Srikanth Vissa is the first reason for accepting a script like Khiladi” told Ravi Teja.

When it comes to the producer, he said “I have a request for you sir. You have to focus on everything by spending more time on the sets. You will come to know about many things if you are present on the sets. You are not aware of many things”. He stressed so much by naming Srikanth Vissa as the reason for signing the film. He never appreciated the work of Ramesh Varma during his speech. Khiladi is hitting the screens on February 11th. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayati are the leading ladies.