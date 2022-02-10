Eye on 2024, Jagan is projecting a Hindu image?

Within a span of a week, AP Chief Minister sported traditional Hindu attire of Panche, angavastram and a prominent religious mark in the forehead twice. First at the Muchintal ashramam of Vaishnavite seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and then at the annual fete of Vizag’s swami Swaroopananda. In both places, Jagan sparkled in traditional attire and looked every inch a Hindu.

In both places, the seers showered praises on YS Jagan. While Jeeyar specially praised YS Jagan Government’s educational initiatives, the Vizag seer was effusive in his demonstration of affection for YS Jagan. Interestingly, this is the fourth time in a year that Jagan has donned decidedly Hindu traditional attire. The other two occasions were – his visit to Tirupati and his participation in Ugadi celebrations last year.

Political observers say that Jagan has begun the process of sending a strong message that he has a soft corner for the Hindus. With elections just two years away, he wants to ensure that his Christian background is not projected. Realising that majority of his voters are Hindus, he wants to ensure that he is not seen as a Christian. He wants to ensure that his religious beliefs do not affect the voting.

Sources say that Jagan is following the advice of Prashant Kishor. In fact, it was PK who in the run up to 2019 elections, effected an image makeover for Jagan. He made Jagan take a dip in several rivers and project a Hindu face. This helped in blunting the attack on his Christian background. With Chandrababu and Lokesh projecting a secular image, Jagan wants to project a pro-Hindu image for 2024 elections.