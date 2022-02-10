Buggana shocked: High drama as councillor joins TDP in Dhone

In a major shock to Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, one of the YSRCP councillor from Dhone has joined the TDP. This led to a panic in the YSRCP ranks and the party leaders got into a high alert mode. So alarmed was the YSRCP that the corporator was immediately taken to the police station. All this led to a tense situation in Dhone, the home turf of Buggana.

Ward No 32 councillor Dhara Haranath Reddy joined the TDP on Wednesday in the presence of Nandyal TDP president Gauru Venkat Reddy and Dhone TDP incharge Dharmavaram Subba Reddy. This development sent shock waves in the YSRCP. Even as the programme organised to mark his joining the TDP was on, the police came and took the councillor to the police station.

The police claimed that the wife of the councillor has filed a complaint that Dhara Haranath Reddy went missing. Sources allege that the councillor was pressured to leave the TDP, which the latter refused. Meanwhile, a large number of TDP workers rushed to the police station in support of Reddy.

Councillor’s wife said that she did not lodge any complaint and said that this was police machination to pressure her husband to rescind his decision. Reddy to said that the police did not allow him to make a call to his wife and family members. The situation led to tense moments in Dhone town. Sources opined that the police overaction was the result of pressure from Buggana’s supporters.