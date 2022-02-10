Pawan Kalyan lines up 7 Projects

Pawan Kalyan is juggling between films and politics. As per the happenings, the actor decided to sign more and more films. He is done with the shoot of Bheemla Nayak and the film is gearing up for release this month. Though there are speculations that Pawan will take a long break to focus on the 2024 AP polls, the actor surprised everyone after he continued to sign films. He is busy with Hari Hara Veera Mallu and announced Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Soon, he signed Vinodhaya Sitham Remake after Trivikram referred the project. Sai Tej is the other lead actor and Samuthirakani will direct the film.

Pawan Kalyan will just allocate 20-25 days for the film and will complete it soon. He will then shift his complete focus on Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. Khiladi producer Koneru Satyanarayana met Pawan Kalyan recently and the actor gave his nod for a film recently. Ramesh Varma will direct the film and Pawan Kalyan took an advance payment of Rs 5 crores.

Pawan has a commitment for Ram Talluri and Surendar Reddy will direct the project. Dil Raju who produced Vakeel Saab with Pawan signed one more with the top actor. A couple of directors are working on the scripts currently. A clarity on the project is expected after the director gets finalized. People Media Factory which is associated with Pawan Kalyan for a long time roped in a young director for a film. Pawan loved the script and gave his formal nod recently. For now, Pawan Kalyan has 7 films lined up and he has his dairy full for the next three years. Here is his lineup of films for now:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Krish

Vinodhaya Sitham Remake

Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh

Surendar Reddy’s Film produced by Ram Talluri

Dil Raju’s Film

Ramesh Varma and Koneru Satyanarayana’s Film

People Media Factory’s Film