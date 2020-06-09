Ravi Teja, the first actor to join the sets

With the whole country under lockdown, all the film-related activities are shut. Right from the film shoots to the film screenings, everything has been stalled. The Telangana government issued orders to start the shoots of Telugu films soon and they wanted to follow the guidelines issued by the government. Still, not all the actors of Telugu cinema are ready to join the shoots considering the huge rise in the number of cases in and around Hyderabad.

Ravi Teja may be the first actor to join the sets. The shooting schedules of his upcoming movie Krack are planned currently. Gopichand Malineni is the director and Tagore Madhu is the producer. Sharwanand’s upcoming movie Sreekaram too will start rolling soon. Both these projects have 20 days of shoot pending. Several other producers are waiting to see if the shoots of these films happen on a smooth phase so that they can resume the shoots of their movies from July. As of now, Ravi Teja and Sharwanand are the first from Tollywood to start the shoots.