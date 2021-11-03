Ravi Teja’s 71st is a pan-Indian film

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja turned a signing spree and the actor is also charging huge remuneration along with sharing profits for all his upcoming projects. The 71st film of the actor is announced officially and the film is Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is based on the real story of Stuartupuram criminal Tiger Nageswara Rao. Vamsee who worked on the script for years will direct the film. Though Bellamkonda Suresh announced the film with his son, the project now landed in the hands of Ravi Teja.

Abhishek Agarwal Arts will produce Tiger Nageswara Rao and the film will head for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Tiger Nageswara Rao is the first pan-Indian film for Ravi Teja and more details will be announced soon. Some top technicians like Madhie and GV Prakash Kumar are on the board for the project. Ravi Teja has Khiladi, Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka and Sudheer Varma’s film on cards.