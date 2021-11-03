Thaman, DSP add spice to NTR’s EMK Deepavali special episode

There will be fun and enjoyment in store in the Deepavali special episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, a game show hosted by NTR on Gemini TV.

For, it will feature two celebrity contestants and they are music composers Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad. The episode’s promo promises a fun-filled ride with all the three sharing energetic chemistry. The show will be aired at 8.30 pm on November 4.

The official Telugu adaptation of the Britain’s game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is currently being aired on Gemini TV since August 2021 with NTR Jr as the host.