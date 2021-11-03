Adivi Sesh’s Major locks a new Release Date

Talented actor Adivi Sesh is completely focused on Major, a high voltage action entertainer and the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sashikiran Tikka directed the film and the shooting portions of Major are completed now. The post-production work of Major is happening at a faster pace and the makers today made an official announcement about the new release date of the film. Major will hit the screens on February 11th 2022 in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The film is shot in 120 days in 75 locations and 8 sets are constructed for Major. The film is the costliest film made in Adivi Sesh’s career. Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrejar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma played other important roles. GMB Entertainment, Sony Pictures and A+S Movies produced Major. Sri Charan Pakala is the music composer of Major.