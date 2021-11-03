Tollywood to have a triangular fight for Diwali

Three films are testing their luck at the Tollywood box-office for this Diwali. Maruthi’s Manchi Rojulochayie is the straight Telugu film and Rajinikanth’s Peddanna, Vishal’s Enemy are the dubbed films that will test their luck tomorrow. The trailer of Manchi Rojulochayie generated enough laughs and the film is carrying good expectations. Santosh Shoban and Mehreen are the lead actors and the film is made on a tight budget. The film is also heading for early premiere shows in selected cities of the Telugu states.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Annaatthe is releasing in a record number of screens tomorrow as Peddanna. The film is loaded with a lot of Tamil flavour and the film’s run completely depends on the word of mouth. Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy too is hitting the screens tomorrow. Vishal and Arya are known faces for Telugu audience and the film too is expected to open well. There would be a triangular fight at the Tollywood box-office tomorrow and we have to wait to see which film dominates the Diwali box-office.