Why is Revanth Reddy happy at Congress defeat in Huzurabad?

Why is Revanth Reddy confident despite getting just about 2000 votes in Huzurabad? The performance of the Congress in Huzurabad bypoll is its worst ever performance. In fact, it got less votes in Huzurabad than in Badvel where the Congress is all but dead. Yet, Revanth is smiling and is looking confident.

Political pundits feel that he may have kept party affairs incharge Manickam Tagore and the Congress High Command in the loop about his decision to secretly help Eatala Rajender. He must have secured the party nod for his strategy to support Eatala. He must have sold the idea that the invincibility of the TRS must be shattered even if it meant supporting Eatala.

Sources also say that he has convinced the party high command that Eatala was a ripe apple ready to fall into the lap of the Congress Party sooner than later. Revanth feels that Revanth and the BJP are ideologically and temperamentally incompatible and it would only be a matter of time when Eatala would turn against the BJP. In that event, Congress would be his last recourse, feels Revanth. So, in the long run, supporting Eatala could become an investment of political capital. Revanth is also of the opinion that Huzurabad victory is a victory of Eatala and not that of the BJP.

Insiders say that Revanth has deliberately put up a weak candidate in Huzurabad and launched only token campaign very late. His plan is to help Eatala today to reap benefits later. In fact, from the beginning Revanth had said that the Congress had never won Huzurabad since 1983 and that one should not expect wonders this time too.